 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCL's Doug DeLoach Recommends: Founded in 2010, the San Francisco based Pacific Mambo Orchestra brings the big, bright, brassy sound of Latin big band jazz to the Rialto Center for the Arts. The 20-piece ensemble draws upon...

Echo Press

Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to Hollywood

The Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra gave a performance at the Alexandria Area High School's Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 12. The theme for the evening was Sound of the Cinema, and featured performances of works by John Williams, Howard Shore and Dimitri Tiomkin, among others. Vocal solos were performed by Nicole Lambrecht and Nicholas Swanson.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
NWI.com

In Tune: Orchestra to present 'Rach and Blue' concert

Over the past 20 years, I have conducted hundreds of concerts with Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, but I am not sure there's ever been one quite as diverse as the upcoming "Rach & Blue" concert on March 3 and 4. To explain, many months ago we had to attempt to...
MUSIC
Missoulian

String Orchestra goes for sweet and serious with latest concert

The String Orchestra of the Rockies is premiering an arrangement of Edvard Grieg’s String Quartet No. 1 this weekend during its “Norwegian Romance” concert. From the title, you can tell there’s “light pieces” before listeners to get something “heavy and serious,” said Maria Larionoff, the SOR’s artistic director and violinist.
MUSIC
Salina Post

Chamber Orchestra of the Smoky Valley concerts Sunday

LINDSBORG - Works by Mozart and Tchaikovsky will be featured in the upcoming concert by the Chamber Orchestra of the Smoky Valley. The ensemble is scheduled to perform two concerts on Sunday: at 4 and 6 p.m. The concerts will be in the Swedish Pavilion of the Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum.
LINDSBORG, KS
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

British boss for Dutch orchestra

The British trombonist and Pentatone record executive Kate Rockett is to be the new general director of Frans Brüggen’s Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century. She succeeds Sieuwert Verster who is going in the opposite direction to work on his contemporary label, Attaca. Kate says: ‘Since its founding over...
MUSIC
Keene Sentinel

Keene Jazz Orchestra Winter Dance

It’s time to let some jazz lift you from your winter blues. Good news is, you can warm things up by boogying the night away, thanks to the return of the Keene Jazz Orchestra’s Winter Dance this Saturday, February 19, at the Best Western Sovereign Hotel ballroom in Keene.
KEENE, NH
Times Union

Review: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Troy Chromatics

TROY — The revered Orpheus Chamber Orchestra made a return appearance with the Troy Chromatics on Friday night and brought along a different kind of soloist – Arturo Sandoval, the legendary jazz trumpeter, band leader and composer. He seemed more than at home in this classical setting and was onstage most of the night playing his own compositions.
TROY, NY
Lima News

Lima Symphony Orchestra plans Mornings with the Maestro

LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra will hold Mornings with the Maestro at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Lima Public Library, 650 W. Market St., Lima. This program includes student dancers from Lyn’s Academy of Dance along with Maestro Andrew Crust and symphony musicians for a program on “Music and Dance.” It will look at the history of music and dance from throughout the centuries.
LIMA, OH
Wicked Local

Sons of Serendip to perform for the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra

PLYMOUTH — Billboard charting quartet Sons of Serendip will return to Greater Boston to perform a benefit concert for the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at Plymouth Memorial Hall, 83 Court St. Sons of Serendip were first introduced on America's Got Talent with classical-crossover interpretations of...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Journal-News

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra to perform ‘Classics on Parade’

HAMILTON — The Butler Philharmonic Orchestra will return to the Fitton Center for Creative Arts for an evening of classics by Franz Joseph Haydn, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Ludwig van Beethoven. “This is going to be a very exciting program. It features the three titans of the classic period....
HAMILTON, OH
WBKO

Orchestra Kentucky to put on ‘Motown Legends’ at SKyPAC Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Orchestra Kentucky will be putting on its Motown Legends concert at SKyPAC. “We’re so excited to bring the show back,” Maddie McClure with SKyPAC said. “The community really loves this show, and it’s just going to be a great night of all those Motown legends hits by the Supremes, the Four Tops, and just the great bands of the 60s.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Williamson Source

Register for WCS 2022 Summer Orchestra Camp

Prepare your instruments, because the WCS Orchestra Camp is returning to Grassland Middle this summer. From June 6-10, rising sixth through ninth-grade students with orchestra experience will get the opportunity to learn from professional musicians, be part of a string orchestra ensemble and perform in a final concert at the end of the week.
Macomb Daily

Uplifting concert to be performed by Macomb Symphony Orchestra

Macomb County Symphony Orchestra’s first performance after a long break caused by the pandemic was dedicated to Macomb County’s veterans and frontline workers. For its next performance, the orchestra is “Bringing Back The Barogue,” a critically-praised concert at 3 p.m. March 6 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Utica.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
KELOLAND TV

The Four Seasons with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons concerto is unmistakably his most famous work. Outside of the concert hall, you’ve heard movements of the work in movies, including Tin Cup, Spy Game, A View to Kill, and Pacific Heights, just to name a few. You’ve also heard it in television commercials, and you’ve probably heard it performed in wedding ceremonies. Our guests today are featured in yet another opportunity to hear Vivaldi’s celebration of renewal, “The Four Seasons.” South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director, Delta David Gier, joined us, along with the symphony’s violin soloists, Elizabeth York and Ashley NG, to explain why this weekend’s symphony performance may arguably be the best chance you’ll have to truly enjoy a rendition of Vivaldi’s work. And whether you favor winter, spring, summer or fall, you’ll probably find something to love in each of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons this weekend.
MUSIC
WDAM-TV

USM Symphony Orchestra preparing for first concert of 2022

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This Saturday, Feb. 19, the USM Symphony Orchestra will take the stage in Bennett Auditorium for the first time in 2022. The concert is set to be a performance to honor the former USM Symphony Orchestra conductor, William T. Gower, by having the three Gower Concerto Competition winners join the orchestra on stage.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Slipped Disc

Carnegie Hall debut for Arab-Jewish chamber orchestra

Israel’s first professional orchestra of Arab and Jewish musicians will make its first US appearance on March 18 at Carnegie Hall. The Galilee Chamber Orchestra, with artistic director, Saleem Ashkar, will give the annual Isaac Stern Memorial Concert, with Joshua Bell as soloist. The concert will be aired on...
MUSIC

