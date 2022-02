The President of Ukraine predicts Russia will attack his country this Wednesday! If and when the invasion comes, the lion's share of the blame will rightly lie with Vladimir Putin. But do you agree with me that some of the blame will go to President Biden, because he is so weak in Putin's eyes, that the Russian leader knows he can get away with it? President Trump preached "Peace through strength", and I think that was big factor in keeping Putin in check, as well as other bad actors on the world stage!

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO