Boys High School Basketball – William Fleming at Patrick Henry

ROANOKE, Va. – Ross Divers of William Byrd threw a block party early and often as the Terriers earned a 68-56 victory over the visiting Carroll County. Divers had three blocks in the first quarter, while the Terriers offense went on a tear with acrobatic layups and clutch shooting from the likes of Camden Richardson and Ethan Hairston. Those early efforts led to a double-digit halftime lead for William Byrd.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Preview of the boys’ Division I local basketball district tournaments starting tonight. Division I Alliance DistrictSectional Semifinal, Feb. 23Game 1: Ellet vs. RooseveltGame 2: Harvey vs. Canton McKinleyGame 3: Riverside vs. NordoniaGame 4: Kenmore-Garfield vs. StowGame 5: GlenOak vs. Warren HardingSectional Final, Feb. 26Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Green, […]
