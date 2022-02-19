Boys High School Basketball – William Fleming at Patrick Henry

ROANOKE, Va. – Ross Divers of William Byrd threw a block party early and often as the Terriers earned a 68-56 victory over the visiting Carroll County. Divers had three blocks in the first quarter, while the Terriers offense went on a tear with acrobatic layups and clutch shooting from the likes of Camden Richardson and Ethan Hairston. Those early efforts led to a double-digit halftime lead for William Byrd.

CARROLL COUNTY, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO