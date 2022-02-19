‘Boys of Summer’ acting like children

At Grand Phoenix, Phyllis tells Jack she did a little digging on the texts he’s been getting — she loves a good mystery. She found the address and learned who owns the house. Just then, Summer video calls, so Phyllis and Jack say hello. Jack leaves them to talk as he has a meeting. He’s about to walk out, when Traci appears. She teases that he didn’t say he was coming here at breakfast. Jack insist he and Phyllis are just friends. Traci replies, “If you say so, Jack.” Just the, he gets a text that says, “Please don’t dismiss these messages. You’ll be glad you pursued this,” and frowns slightly. Traci asks what’s wrong, but he tells her it’s nothing to worry about.

