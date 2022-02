SEATTLE – Texas A&M men’s tennis’ Raphael Perot and Luke Casper claimed career-best ranked wins Saturday at the Seattle Tennis Club, but the No. 12 Aggies fell 4-3 to No. 8 Stanford in the consolation draw of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. After the setback, the Aggies are set to take on either No. 11 USC or No. 15 Ole Miss Sunday at 11 a.m. in the final match of the consolation draw.

