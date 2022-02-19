Dress For THE PLAYERS

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Course scenic beauty PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 25: TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course scenic beauty shot of the 16th hole prior to THE PLAYERS Championship on February 25, 2021 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR) (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

THE PLAYERS Championship returns to TPC Sawgrass March 8th through 13th and not only do we have your tickets, but we want you to step out IN STYLE! Enter below for your chance to win tickets to THE PLAYERS and a shopping spree at the PGA Superstore onsite at TPC Sawgrass with a 104.5WOKV Local Personality!

THE PLAYERS is back in action March 8th through 13th where friends and families get to enjoy the Ultimate Fan Experience at the Stadium Course at Ponte Vedra Beach. Whether your watching the worlds greatest players take their shot at the infamous Island Green, enjoying bites from your favorite local restaurants, following your favorite player around the course, or experiencing the social scene, THE PLAYERS offers unique experiences for everyone! You’re not going to want to miss this so if you cannot wait to win, then get your tickets now at THEPLAYERS.com.

