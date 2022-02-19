ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Cupid noticeably absent from Valentine’s observances

restorationnewsmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere was Cupid this Valentine’s Day? I tried to see him from...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilson, NC
Wilson, NC
Lifestyle
CBS News

Defense rests in federal civil rights trial over George Floyd's death, paving the way for closing arguments

The defense attorney for the third officer charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights rested his case Monday, paving the way for closing arguments in the monthlong federal trial. Thomas Lane's attorney rested after Lane testified that he thought Floyd was doing OK while handcuffed facedown on the street with Officer Derek Chauvin's knee pressed to his neck — until paramedics arrived and turned him over.
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin orders troops to Ukraine after recognizing breakaway regions

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wilson Times
CBS News

Michigan coach Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season after hitting Wisconsin assistant, sparking brawl

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for five games, which accounts for the remainder of the regular season, for his role in Sunday's brawl at the conclusion of the team's loss to Wisconsin, the Big Ten announced Monday. Howard struck a Wisconsin assistant coach during the postgame handshakes, sparking a short brawl between the two teams.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

Colombia becomes latest Latin American nation to partially decriminalize abortion

Colombia's top court on Monday ruled to decriminalize abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, marking what advocates say is a "triumph for human rights." Abortion has been allowed in Colombia since 2006, but only for three circumstances: when it poses a risk to the life or health of the person who is pregnant, there are life-threatening fetal issues, or when the pregnancy is a result of rape, incest, or non-consensual artificial insemination.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy