Computers

Checklist: PC and Mac migrations

TechRepublic
 3 days ago

This TechRepublic Premium download includes a checklist for PC and Mac migrations to minimize frustrations and improve productivity. Regardless of the process, there are several elements to track when...

www.techrepublic.com

komando.com

Revive your old PC or Mac with this free download

Many computer users feel the need to keep their devices up to date with the latest hardware. After all, if you don’t have the latest components or accessories, your laptop or desktop computer might not be compatible. Tap or click here for seven laptop maintenance steps you should do regularly to keep yours happy.
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 📱 Pixel app streaming to PC, Mac, Chromebook

Pixel app streaming, Samsung response to specs hijinks, and so much more tech news you need to know today!. Traditional glass screen protectors mess up the fingerprint recognition. ☕ Good morning! Happy Valentine’s Day Boxing Day …if anyone celebrates that?. Stream Android apps?. A good discovery by 9to5Google...
TechSpot

Google wants you to try Chrome OS on your old PC or Mac

The big picture: Chromebooks are no longer selling like hotcakes, but Google believes Chrome OS is a good way to breathe new life into an old machine. The company is adapting to a world where the operating system is slowly fading into the background and users only care about being able to run their favorite apps.
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
The Independent

Urgent warning for Chrome users ahead of major browser update

Some of the world’s biggest websites could crash due to an upcoming browser update to Chrome, Edge and Firefox, web developers have warned.Billions of web users could be impacted by the update – Chrome, Edge and Firefox have around 4 billion users combined – as the three browsers move to version number ‘100’.It is the first time the browsers have used a three-digit version number, which many leading websites are reportedly unprepared for.Yahoo, HBO Go and T-Mobile are among the sites that may not be able to process Chrome, Edge and Firefox 100, as outdated code means they will only...
Footwear News

Brooks Is Now a Billion-Dollar Brand

Click here to read the full article. Brooks has officially entered the billion-dollar brand club. The running brand broke sales records in 2021 and ended the year with global revenue in excess of $1.11 billion, marking a 31% percent increase from 2020. In North America, revenue was $889.1 million, representing a 33% growth from 2020. The company’s e-commerce channels in North America grew 149% compared to 2019. “It’s not an accident,” Brooks CEO Jim Weber told FN in an interview. Since joining Brooks in 2001, Weber has overseen a vast turnaround plan for the company that had previously been on the brink of...
