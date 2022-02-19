Students hold walkout at South Sound high school to protest attack on autistic classmate

GRAHAM, Wash. — On Friday, Graham-Kapowsin High School students held a loud and spirited walkout to protest an attack on a special needs schoolmate.

The students were joined by parents and others from the community who showed support for 15-year-old Landon Vance, who was severely beaten in a school bathroom by another 15-year-old.

Some of those who came out in support shared similar stories of bullying in schools.

“My child attends school in the Bethel School District. He has been bullied. The administration says their hands are tied, that nothing can be done. This can be done. It can stop with us, with the parents,” said Nicolle Eagen, a parent who showed up in support.

“And these kids don’t deserve this. They don’t deserve to be punished if they try to defend themselves. If someone tries to jump in and stop it, they get in trouble, that’s crap,” said Misti Nicodemus, a mother of a bullied child.

Some students, none of whom tried to stop the assault, captured the beating on cellphones.

Since KIRO 7 aired the video of the attack earlier this week, emotions have run high.

Landon’s mother said her autistic son hardly knew what was happening. He emerged from the attack battered and bruised.

During the rally, many could be heard shouting: “Justice for Landon.” The message: step in to stop the violence.

Landon, who spoke to KIRO 7, was “Amazed!”

“I didn’t know there were going to be that many people. But I like it,” he said.

The outpouring and support has Landon looking toward the future.

“I’m hoping for change.”

Landon’s mother said at the rally that she already sees a change.

“When I originally posted this, it was hopefully to change just one bully’s mind. Just to bring awareness to what some of these kids go through. I never expected this to turn into a movement. I never expected to go viral. This is long overdue for these kids,” Nell Vance said.

Many people were upset with the school administrators, who had initially considered suspending Landon.

However, in a statement made Friday, administrators announced they would start using a new curriculum called “Bringing in the Bystander,” which is designed to help prevent a repeat of a similar attack.

As for the student suspected of the attack, he has been charged with fourth-degree assault.

