Students hold walkout at South Sound high school to protest attack on autistic classmate

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
GRAHAM, Wash. — On Friday, Graham-Kapowsin High School students held a loud and spirited walkout to protest an attack on a special needs schoolmate.

The students were joined by parents and others from the community who showed support for 15-year-old Landon Vance, who was severely beaten in a school bathroom by another 15-year-old.

Some of those who came out in support shared similar stories of bullying in schools.

“My child attends school in the Bethel School District. He has been bullied. The administration says their hands are tied, that nothing can be done. This can be done. It can stop with us, with the parents,” said Nicolle Eagen, a parent who showed up in support.

“And these kids don’t deserve this. They don’t deserve to be punished if they try to defend themselves. If someone tries to jump in and stop it, they get in trouble, that’s crap,” said Misti Nicodemus, a mother of a bullied child.

Some students, none of whom tried to stop the assault, captured the beating on cellphones.

Since KIRO 7 aired the video of the attack earlier this week, emotions have run high.

Landon’s mother said her autistic son hardly knew what was happening. He emerged from the attack battered and bruised.

During the rally, many could be heard shouting: “Justice for Landon.” The message: step in to stop the violence.

Landon, who spoke to KIRO 7, was “Amazed!”

“I didn’t know there were going to be that many people. But I like it,” he said.

The outpouring and support has Landon looking toward the future.

“I’m hoping for change.”

Landon’s mother said at the rally that she already sees a change.

“When I originally posted this, it was hopefully to change just one bully’s mind. Just to bring awareness to what some of these kids go through. I never expected this to turn into a movement. I never expected to go viral. This is long overdue for these kids,” Nell Vance said.

Many people were upset with the school administrators, who had initially considered suspending Landon.

However, in a statement made Friday, administrators announced they would start using a new curriculum called “Bringing in the Bystander,” which is designed to help prevent a repeat of a similar attack.

As for the student suspected of the attack, he has been charged with fourth-degree assault.

Cassandra carpwnte
2d ago

4th degree assure that's a slap on the wrist he should be charged with 1st or 2nd degree a felony and a hate crime.I have a son who 22 and autistic and if some one did that to my kid it wouldn't be pretty.

Benjamin Paton
2d ago

all I will say is this: one of my daughters was being bullied in band class while in middle school years ago, and after she got extremely unhelpful advice from the school counselor to just scream at them to stop, I ended up meeting with the assistant principal. In front of him, I told my daughter the next time it happens, she was to beat the bully with her drumsticks until they broke, and afterwards I would take her out for ice cream. I then threatened to sue the school, and the parents and press charges if he ever touched her again, along with reporting the incident and the school's mishandling of the situation to the local News station. that kid was removed from my daughter's class that day, and she never so much as even SAW him again. moral of the story is: protesting peacefully only works when the offender cares about and respects the rules of society. When faced with a bully, you deal with them, with a little force as it takes to ensure they have no interest in coming back.

misty rodriguez
2d ago

this is disgusting and there should be a harsher punishment this kids new what they were doing there parent should be charged as well

