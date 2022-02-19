Hawkins is still a can't-miss kid

Jordan Hawkins, left, is having a difficult time finding the range with his shot of late, but coach Dan Hurley is confident the freshman guard is a star on the rise. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Seth Wenig

STORRS — UConn guard Jordan Hawkins hasn’t been shooting the ball great lately.

The freshman from Gaithersburg, Maryland, has made one 3-pointer in each of the Huskies’ last three games and he’s 3-for-16 from the floor overall in that span.

And coach Dan Hurley couldn’t be happier.

OK, well, Hurley would, of course, like more of Hawkins’ shots to hit the target. But the coach is glad to see the 6-foot-4 Hawkins keep shooting.

“I don’t think he cares, at all. He’s firing. And I love it,” Hurley said. “There’s no hesitation in that man. He’s got a lot of confidence in himself.”

The Huskies hope Hawkins’ confidence, and a few 3-pointers, are on display when they host Xavier this afternoon at Gampel Pavilion (noon, WTIC-TV61).

Even if Hawkins isn’t hitting, however, Hurley says he’s contributing more and more to the team.

“He’s come such a long way in terms of his defense and his rebounding,” Hurley said. “I think he’s got a couple games down this stretch where he’s going to catch a three 3’s game or four 3’s in a game. I think that’s coming for him. But he’s made big strides in terms of being playable. When he’s not making shots, he’s not hurting us.”

It doesn’t appear that Hawkins needs much of a boost to his ego on a regular basis, but Hurley provides it nonetheless.

“I text him pretty frequently at night now, just how much I believe in him,” Hurley said.

Hawkins isn’t the only one getting texts from his coach with positive reinforcement. Of course, there are also high expectations for the former DeMatha Catholic standout too.

“He’s got a competitiveness and self-confidence where he wants to be playing 30 minutes a game,” Hurley said. “That’s what eventually is going to make him the next great wing here that everyone is going to remember for a long time.”

It wasn’t very long ago, but the Huskies remember well their last game against Xavier. They suffered a 74-68 loss in Cincinnati eight days ago.

The biggest surprise may have been Xavier’s 35-31 edge in rebounding, something the Huskies typically do quite well.

“Credit Xavier in the first game there. They were quicker to the ball, they were more desperate. They played with the desperation of a team that really needed the game,” Hurley said. “We did not match that and we lost. … The sting of that loss is not lost on the group.”

UConn (18-7, 9-5 Big East) has won three of its last four games. It is tied for third place in the league standings, behind 11-2 Providence and 13-3 Villanova.

With only four games left to play in the regular season after today — the rematch against Providence will remain the victim of a COVID cancellation — the Huskies are still holding out hope that a regular season title in the conference is possible.

“We just know we can’t lose again. From a numbers standpoint, it still could happen. We just can’t lose again,” Hurley said.

Xavier (17-8, 7-7) has lost three of its last four games, including at home to St. John’s on Wednesday. Its only win in that stretch was the victory over UConn.

In addition to the rebounding issues, Hurley lamented his team’s failure to take advantage of its numerous fast break opportunities.

“You go back and watch it after the game, you’re sick. Literally sick to your stomach,” Hurley said.

Whether it’s in transition or in the half court, Hurley is anxious for Hawkins to shoot better. That goes for the rest of the team too, though shooting isn’t the most important part of what Hurley likes to call his team’s identity.

“I’m excited and hopeful that we’re coming off a game where we didn’t shoot it well from the free throw line or three, and still won a game that didn’t come down to the last possession,” Hurley said of Wednesday’s 70-65 win over Seton Hall.

Akok improving

Forward Akok Akok, who has missed the last five games with a foot injury, could be back in action Tuesday when the Huskies face Villanova.

“He’s got a chance to return soon. He was able to do more (Friday),” Hurley said.

Hurley said it’s unlikely the junior plays today against Xavier, but called it “reasonable” that Akok could return to action in a few more days.