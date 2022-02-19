ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders rally late to win at Oakland

By Hutch Konerman
ROCHESTER, MI – Wright State pulled off a double-digit comeback in front of a national television audience on ESPN2 winning at Oakland 78-74. The victory moves the Raiders up to third place in the HL standings at 13-6, 16-12 overall.

Grant Basile led all scorers with 26 points for WSU on 12-of-17 shooting from the floor for his ninth 20-point performance during Horizon League play. Tanner Holton added 17 points with Trey Calvin and Andrew Welage both chipping-in 10.

Oakland’s Jalen Moore paced the Golden Grizzlies with 20 points and seven assists. Jamal Cain was one rebound shy of a double-double with 18 points and 9 boards. Micah Parrish hit five 3-pointers for 15.

Wright State erased a twelve point second half deficit with a 23-9 run capped off by Trey Calvin’s 3-pointer with 2:51 TO PLAY. With under ten seconds in regulation, Basile grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on the put back to give the Raiders a 76-74 lead. After Oakland inbounded the ball Trey Calvin stole the pass and fed Tanner Holden for a dunk to seal the victory.

The Raiders stay on the road and will play Detroit Mercy on Sunday at 1:00.

