Raiders rally late to win at Oakland
ROCHESTER, MI – Wright State pulled off a double-digit comeback in front of a national television audience on ESPN2 winning at Oakland 78-74. The victory moves the Raiders up to third place in the HL standings at 13-6, 16-12 overall.
Grant Basile led all scorers with 26 points for WSU on 12-of-17 shooting from the floor for his ninth 20-point performance during Horizon League play. Tanner Holton added 17 points with Trey Calvin and Andrew Welage both chipping-in 10.
Oakland’s Jalen Moore paced the Golden Grizzlies with 20 points and seven assists. Jamal Cain was one rebound shy of a double-double with 18 points and 9 boards. Micah Parrish hit five 3-pointers for 15.
Wright State erased a twelve point second half deficit with a 23-9 run capped off by Trey Calvin’s 3-pointer with 2:51 TO PLAY. With under ten seconds in regulation, Basile grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on the put back to give the Raiders a 76-74 lead. After Oakland inbounded the ball Trey Calvin stole the pass and fed Tanner Holden for a dunk to seal the victory.
The Raiders stay on the road and will play Detroit Mercy on Sunday at 1:00.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0