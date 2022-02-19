Kadale Jenkins becomes Jordan’s new head football coach

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Last season for the Jordan Red Jackets ended without a win. After just playing four games, Jordan had to forfeit the remainder of the season. That decision was made after the team suffered numerous positive COVID-19 cases, and then combined with low participation it just became too difficult to field a team and allow players to participate safely.



Jordan High School hopes that Kadale Jenkins can usher in a new era of Red Jackets football to turn the tide. Jenkins was named the head coach of the Red Jackets earlier this week. He’s currently the head coach at Richards Middle School. His main priority taking over the Red Jackets program is to make sure his student-athletes will be ready to take the field.



“Expectations are to make sure all of my kids stay eligible throughout the school year. I want to coach student athletes, not just athletes. Then we’ll take care of what’s on the football field. My expectation for this year will be to put a good team out on the field on Thursday and Friday nights for everybody to be happy about,” said Jenkins.



Despite Jordan High School’s tough struggles in the past few seasons, head coach Jenkins is hyped and ready to tackle what he calls a dream opportunity.



“This is a dream come true. God has blessed me with the ability to help kids in the classroom, in the football field, and this was just something that I couldn’t pass up,” said coach Jenkins.

