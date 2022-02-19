ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox Wears Black Crop Top For Relaxing Spa Day — Photos

By Cynthia Cook
 3 days ago
SPOT / BACKGRID

Megan Fox looked casual sexy on Friday afternoon as she left a day spa in Los Angeles, wearing a sporty look that still put her curves on display.

Megan Fox once again proves she’s stunning no matter what she wears! The 35-year-old actress was spotted leaving Elite Aesthetics spa in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon in a casual, sexy look, with a black crop top, black sweatpants, and a grey beanie over her extra long raven black locks which cascaded down her back. The Night Teeth star also accessorized the look with adorable Ugg leopard print slippers and a pop of bright color via her light green nails.

Megan Fox leaves a spa day (SPOT / BACKGRID).

The Transformers actress is due for a spa day since she’s reportedly ready to move on after finalizing her divorce from Brian Austin Green after nearly 10 years of marriage. “Megan is relieved to have this whole process behind her and she’s thankful that she and Brian have managed to co-parent amicably and keep their divorce just between them,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife on Feb. 11.

They continued, “She’s obviously moved on with her life, and she knows that Brian has, too. But to not have this hanging over her head means the world and she can now do whatever she wants in terms of her marriage to Colson [Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly]. She’s grateful to just be able to move on to the next chapter with a clean slate.”

Megan Fox (SPOT / BACKGRID).

Megan and Brian made their divorce official when a judge signed off on the pair’s divorce settlement on Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to TMZ. The former pair apparently came up with their agreement in October and signed it, but it took a few months for the judge to make things official. Megan originally filed for divorce from Brian in Nov. 2020 as her relationship with now-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly began to heat up and Brian’s romance with Sharna Burgess also became more serious.

We don’t know exactly when Megan and Brian decided to call it quits, but by the spring of 2020, the Midnight in the Switchgrass actress was already getting hot and heavy with MGK as Brian also started dating Sharna that fall. Megan and Brian have three children together and agreed to joint legal and physical custody of the boys in their divorce agreement. The two appear to have settled child and spousal support outside of court, according to TMZ.

