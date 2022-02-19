Cook County Justice Advisory Council Will Host Virtual Information Sessions to Prepare Local Organizations to Apply for Historic Level of Violence Prevention Funding
Today, the Cook County Justice Advisory Council (JAC) announced a series of virtual information sessions for the upcoming Gun Violence Prevention & Reduction Grant opportunity. The information sessions will help local organizations understand the application process for nearly $50 million of funding that will be awarded in Chicago and Suburban Cook...www.cookcountyil.gov
Comments / 0