Though a lifelong Democrat, lately I’ve been spending time working actively with Republican friends I have known and respected for decades. My friend Mick Ringsak and I have been conducting joint interviews and meetings advancing the cause of political civility in this age of tribalism. My most recent column about my Republican friend Wade Dahood, Delegate to Montana’s Constitutional Convention, also focused on civility and respect. I’m working with my GOP friend Bob Brown, former President of the Senate and Secretary of State, to honor Montana’s Constitution on its 50th Anniversary, a cause I share with many other notable GOP friends. And Marc Racicot, my friend of nearly fifty years, and I have been discussing our concern with how our politics has gone astray.

