PENN YAN — With the latest Yates County Habitat for Humanity project nearing the finish line, agency officials are setting their sights on a milestone build. Habitat’s 19th project, a two-story, four-bedroom home on East Elm Street, is almost complete after volunteers broke ground last June. Steven and Marcy Hall, and their four children, have contributed more than the 500 hours of “sweat equity” that is required of each partner family.

PENN YAN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO