Trap-release workshop will be held in Great Falls

Every year, animals wound being stuck in traps around the state of Montana; Footloose Montana will be hosting a trap-release workshop at the Maclean-Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Footloose Montana board member Clare Beelman explained, "People do get their dogs trapped regularly, you probably recall that in November, there was a dog trapped in Great Falls, just on the north side of Giant Springs State Park, so yeah, this happens regularly throughout the year."

She added, "It's not just understanding how to open the traps, but how to not get bit when you are releasing your dog in particular is what we tend to focus on. A lot of people this year so far, we've been getting reports of people getting bit, sometimes pretty severely, so we also talk about how to handle your dog as well as the traps."

Misha John, marketing manager for the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center, believes the importance of learning how to set your pet free has become more important than ever.

"This is an important topic here in Montana especially, there's so much wildlife, there's so much outdoor recreation," she said. "it's very important to be aware of the different kinds of dangers there are out there. Traps are often hidden, and they don't just catch what they are put out there to catch."

Several months ago, a 2-year-old blue heeler border collie mix named Leo was walking with his owner Tony Bynum just north of the Missouri River and got caught in a trap .

The workshop will be held at the Maclean-Cameron Animal Shelter on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. It is at 900 25th Avenue NE in Great Falls.

Another workshop will be held on Sunday, February 20 in Lewistown from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Yogo Inn.



