Looking For A Soft Landing - It's Not Likely

By Michael Gettings
 3 days ago
Looking back at 20-plus years of Fed policy, reveals consistent cycles of building and then bursting bubbles - always months behind the curve. This time too. Here's my postulate. The current market is a contradiction of early 70's inflation on steroids and the bursting-bubble conditions of 2008, and the way your...

Seeking Alpha

Fed Rate Hikes And Recessions

The bond market has been expecting a rate hike for some time and market interest rates have moved higher over the last year and a half partially in anticipation. It is no secret the Federal Reserve is near certain to raise the Fed Funds rate at the conclusion of the committee's March 15-16 meeting. The bond market has been expecting a rate hike for some time and market interest rates have moved higher over the last year and a half partially in anticipation. During the initial move higher in market rates beginning soon after the pandemic led economic shutdown in March 2020, the yield curve began to steepen as seen in the top panel in the below chart. Since early 2021 though, the yield curve (10yTreasury yield minus 2y Treasury yield) has been flattening, i.e., short term interest rates have been rising faster than long term interest rates.
Reuters

NY Fed's Williams says central bank can manage soft landing for economy

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Supply chain issues may gradually recede over time, easing some inflationary pressures and helping the Federal Reserve achieve its goal of controlling inflation without sparking a recession, New York Fed President John Williams said on Friday. "My expectation is that we can manage, if...
Seeking Alpha

Talk Now - Hope Later

The central bank seems to be hoping for a repeat of the market we saw in 2003-2004, where stocks fell aggressively before the first interest rate increase of the cycle but were able to hold their own thereafter. The Fed's Psycho Warfare. A key component in any battle plan is...
Fortune

Meet a millennial who is turning 40, starting yet another new career and has $47,000 in debt. ‘I’ve worked very hard and it didn’t pay off. It feels very unfair.’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Charles Bryant is turning 40 next month, but in some ways, his career path feels like he’s just graduating high school again. And he’s nowhere near where he expected to be at this point in his life.
Seeking Alpha

Lithium Miners News For The Month Of February 2022

Lithium prices continue to fly higher over the past month. High lithium prices here to stay, Citi says in hiking forecast to $60K/t. Welcome to the February 2022 edition of the lithium miner news. The past month saw lithium prices surge again to record highs making the current lithium price bull run one of the greatest in history. The China spot lithium carbonate price is up ~10x in the past 14 months.
Seeking Alpha

Harrow Health eye anesthesia AMP-100 accepted for review by US FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Harrow Health's (NASDAQ:HROW) application seeking approval of AMP-100, an ocular surface anesthesia and intraoperative pain management during eye surgery. The FDA is expected to make a decision on the new drug application by Oct. 16. "The non-opioid active pharmaceutical ingredient used in...
Seeking Alpha

FirstCash Navigating A Sluggish Latin American Recovery And Uncertainties Around A Major New Acquisition

FirstCash's core pawn operations saw much better performance on the retail side and nice improvement in U.S. pawn loans, but LatAm pawn lending is recovering more slowly. It’s been a little while since I’ve covered FirstCash (FCFS), and quite a bit has happened since then, including evidence (at last) of a strong recovery in the U.S. pawn market, a more disappointingly sluggish recovery in Mexico, and a major acquisition (American First Finance, or AFF) and entry into new markets (lease-to-own and other credit products).
Seeking Alpha

The Supply-Led Inflation Challenge

Current inflation is supply-led rather than demand-led. The Fed could end up playing checkers while the economy is playing chess - with potentially worldwide consequences. When year-over-year inflation hits 7.5%, it's understandable that attention focuses on the sheer speed of price rises. But it's the nature of the underlying drivers of that inflation that could make it more persistent, and more challenging - especially for central banks.
Bisnow

After Another Developer's Surprise Debt Crisis, China May Open Up To More Foreign Investment

With even seemingly healthy Chinese developers announcing surprise credit crises, the country's real estate market seems less stable than ever. Zhenro Properties Group issued an exchange filing on Friday warning that it may not have enough cash to meet its debt payments and asking creditors to waive default claims should the company fail to redeem a $200M perpetual note on March 5, Bloomberg reports. As recently as Jan. 6, Zhenro was boasting of its financial strength after securing a credit line worth $1.44B from the state-owned Bank of China.
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

