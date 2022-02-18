Alabama vs. Kentucky: How to watch, stream, listen

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

No. 25 Alabama (17-9, 7-6) is on a three-game winning streak and will be looking for more as they take on AP No. 4 Kentucky (21-5, 10-3) on Saturday.

Since the loss to the Wildcats in the first meeting between the two this season, the Tide has posted wins against Ole Miss, No. 23 Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Alabama is currently in sixth place in the SEC standings, but with five games still remaining the Crimson Tide can still climb up the ladder and possibly even earn a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Tipoff: Feb. 19 at 12:00 p.m. CST

Location: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Television: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network / TuneIn app

