ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Alabama vs. Kentucky: How to watch, stream, listen

By Layne Gerbig
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlRvM_0eJAWbAB00
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

No. 25 Alabama (17-9, 7-6) is on a three-game winning streak and will be looking for more as they take on AP No. 4 Kentucky (21-5, 10-3) on Saturday.

Since the loss to the Wildcats in the first meeting between the two this season, the Tide has posted wins against Ole Miss, No. 23 Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Alabama is currently in sixth place in the SEC standings, but with five games still remaining the Crimson Tide can still climb up the ladder and possibly even earn a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Tipoff: Feb. 19 at 12:00 p.m. CST

Location: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Television: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network / TuneIn app

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Body of work keeps Auburn high in Top 25 And 1 as Kentucky threatens in SEC

The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee unveiled its in-the-moment top 16 seeds Saturday morning on CBS. It was hard not to notice that they were the exact same teams that found themselves in the top 16 of Saturday morning's Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings here on CBS Sports, which should serve as a reminder that I try to rank teams each morning with body of work being the most important factor.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

John Calipari showed his Kentucky team Nick Saban speech before beating Alabama

Down two starting guards because of injuries, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari turned to Nick Saban to inspire his players before Saturday’s win over Alabama. Calipari showed his players a video of Saban’s speech to the Alabama Football Coaches Association last month in which Saban lamented how Alabama’s backup receivers “could not take advantage of the opportunity they had” in the national championship game against Georgia.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Alabama Basketball
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn2#Kentucky Wildcats#Ap#Ole Miss#Sec#Ky Television#Cbs Live Stream
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama Basketball: Crimson Tide NCAA Tournament Bracketology

Alabama basketball fans are looking forward to Selection Sunday on Mar. 13. Barring a totally unexpected closing run of six losses for the Crimson Tide, Nate Oats will have the Tide in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments for the first time since the 2005 and 2006 seasons. Almost every credible bracketologist labels...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Suni Lee named SEC Gymnast of the Week

Auburn’s Suni Lee was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week after her stellar performance against Georgia. Lee led Auburn to their second-ever victory in Athens. She swept the event titles and won the all-around with a score of 39.775. She has competed in the all-around four times this season and won every one.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

80K+
Followers
125K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy