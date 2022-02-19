ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
G2H: Marshall wins Regional title

By Omar Tellow
 3 days ago

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall Lady Lions won the regional championship on Friday night with a 45-30 victory over Fairfield. They opened with a 4-0 lead and did not trail through out the game. It’s the 5th regional title for head coach Kathy Miller. “We have gone to the regional championship or at least my grade has every year since 7th grade so this has been the goal for the past six years so it just it feels awesome to finally I’m like super happy but it’s just I don’t feel sick anymore so that’s nice,” said senior Maya Osborn.

Added senior Kai Engledow “I think it’s really just that every one on the team just really wanted to win it for each other we’ve come up short against them in the Thanksgiving tournament so we had something to prove this year and we really just wanted to get that dub for each other tonight,” she said.

Miller feels a close connection with this senior led group. “It’s real special it’s a great group they work hard they do whatever you ask of them they hustle a lot and I have a lot of seniors so I just think it’s really nice for them to be able to go out that way,” she said. They will take on Pana in the Sectional Semifinals on Tuesday at 6 pm at Monticello High School.

