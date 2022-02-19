ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Woods' French wins fourth AMC weekly honor

Fulton Sun
 3 days ago

Katie French keeps raking in the conference weekly awards this season. After her throws Feb. 11 at the Monmouth meet earned a place...

www.fultonsun.com

Fulton Sun

2 William Woods master programs recognized

Two William Woods University master's degrees were ranked in the top 50 schools in the country. The website onlinemastersdegrees.org ranked the educational leadership degree as the top such degree program in Missouri and 45th best in the U.S., and the educational technology degree as the second best in Missouri and 29th best in the U.S.
MISSOURI STATE
Fulton Sun

William Woods men clinch No. 3 seed with 61-39 win against Hannibal-LaGrange

The William Woods men will be hosting a game this week in the American Midwest Conference Tournament. As the No. 3 seed. The Owls earned their highest conference tournament seeding in program history after defeating Hannibal-LaGrange 61-39 on Saturday. They also celebrated the players that helped them build the program up to this point on Senior Day, as seniors Makenzie Fessler led the team with 11 rebounds and Andrew Nett hit two 3-pointers.
BASKETBALL
Fulton Sun

Uhls wins third state title, Fulton’s wrestling legacy finishes on podium

Some of Fulton’s best wrestled for glory at the Class 2 state championships this weekend. Some of the best in its history. Owen Uhls not only finished his senior season at Mizzou Arena as a three-time state champion after winning in the final bout in the 138-pound bracket, but also finished as the school’s all-time wins leader at 190. Senior Josh Dunmire wrapped up a 54-win season and more than 150-win career with a second-place medal in the 220-pound bracket — his first career one.
FULTON, MO
Fulton Sun

Westminster baseball swept by Millsaps to start season

The first two games of the 2022 season were tough for the Westminster baseball team for different reason. The Blue Jays opened their season Friday against Millsaps College Jackson, Mississippi, losing Game 1 6-1 and Game 2 5-4 in 11 innings. Parker Schneiders went 3-for-8 during the two games, and New Bloomfield graduate Derek Shikles finished 4-for-9.
JACKSON, MS
Fulton Sun

College Softball: William Woods topped by Texas A&M-San Antonio

In one game the William Woods softball team didn’t put enough runs on the board. In the other it couldn’t put any runs on the board. The Owls dropped a doubleheader Saturday to Texas A&M University-San Antonio, ending their trip to Texas with four losses, as they lost 10-7 and then 6-0. William Woods hit five doubles in Game 1 before being limited to five hits in Game 2.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fulton Sun

Westminster baseball doubled up by Dallas in loss

The Westminster baseball team scored a season-high seven runs Saturday in Jackson, Mississipi. It also allowed a season-high 14 runs. Westminster dropped its game against Dallas, allowing 10 hits and seven walks, to begin its season with three losses. Five Blue Jays picked up an RBI, including New Bloomfield graduate Derek Shikles, who went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, a double and an RBI. Payton Whitehead, Colton Green, Spencer Kaiser and Ben Park also drove in runs.
DALLAS, TX
Fulton Sun

Women finish 2nd, men 3rd, as 14 Owls make all-AMC in track

The William Woods track and field team had 14 athletes earned first-team all-conference honors Saturday at the American Midwest Conference Indoor Championships in Elsah, Illinois. Counting the second- and third-team finishes, William Woods had a total of 34 earn all-AMC honors. The women were led by Katie French’s two first-team...
ELSAH, IL
Fulton Sun

Callaway Memories

Last Saturday evening Misses Maggie and Lizzie Maloney gave a valentine party at their home, to their friends, which was very much enjoyed by all present. The party was given in honor of Miss Lizzie, it being her birthday and it was a surprise to her as she had been absent from home, teaching, and knew nothing of it until she came home that evening. The guests enjoyed themselves with games, music and social conversation until 10:30. When they were invited out to partake of a bountiful supply of dainty refreshments of which they fared sumptuously. Next came the presentation of valentines to the guests. They represented every kind imaginable, from the comic to the exquisite. At a late hour the guests bid their kind host adieu. Hoping Misses Maggie and Lizzie may treat them to other such entertainments in the future.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
Fulton Sun

Men’s Basketball: Blue Jays’ Harrison named SLIAC player of the week

The Westminster men's basketball team ended its regular season in a positive way, and Landon Harrison was leading the way. The senior was named as the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his performance in the Blue Jays’ two conference wins in the previous week.
BASKETBALL
Fulton Sun

North Callaway wrestling embraces new experience, eager for future state experience

It was a new experience for North Callaway wrestlers Lane Kimbley and Riley Humphrey, and they can’t wait for more. The sophomores both earned medals Saturday at the final day of the Class 1 state wrestling meet at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Kimbley won his third-place match in the 126-pound weight class after losing same match a year ago while Humphrey took sixth place in the 138-pound bracket in his first trip to state.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
Fulton Sun

South Callaway boys have rough third quarter, lose 56-34 to Eugene

It was a rough third quarter in more ways than one Friday for the South Callaway boys. The Bulldogs lost 56-34 to Class 2 No. 3 Eugene at home after being outscored 17-4 in the third quarter. Sophomore Evan Sconce-Martin also sustained a broken arm in the quarter that will keep him out the rest of the season.
EUGENE, MO
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fulton Sun

Westminster men end on high note after 79-69 win Saturday at Fontbonne

The Westminster men have had their struggles this season but are feeling good heading into their conference tournament. The Blue Jays defeated No. 1 seed Fontbonne 79-69 on the road Saturday after defeating top four Blackburn 71-69 on Saturday for head coach Matt Mitchell’s 300th career win to finish the regular season on a high note.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Terquavion Smith wins 3rd ACC Freshman of the Week honor

RALEIGH, N.C. -- It's been nearly one week since NC State played a basketball game, but Terquavion Smith continues to rack up weekly honors. After playing just one game last week, Smith's performance was enough for him to earn his third ACC Freshman of the Week honor on Monday afternoon.
RALEIGH, NC
Fulton Sun

South Callaway girls’ season ends after 57-24 loss to Tolton

The South Callaway girls didn’t get the result they wanted Monday in the first round of districts but felt they still surprised people this season. The Lady Bulldogs lost 57-24 to Father Tolton after the Lady Trailblazers knocked down seven 3-pointers and used their length inside to advance to Wednesday night’s semifinal against Hermann (15-11).
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
Fulton Sun

Missouri women get past Mississippi State

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak Sunday afternoon with a 76-66 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in SEC women’s basketball action at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers got off to a good start on offense, hitting five 3-pointers in the first quarter on their way...
COLUMBIA, MO
Fulton Sun

Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby win

Medina Spirit was stripped of the victory in last year’s Kentucky Derby and Mandaloun was declared the winner after a ruling by state racing stewards Monday. The since-deceased Medina Spirit tested positive after the race last May for a steroid, betamethasone, that is legal in Kentucky but banned on race day.
KENTUCKY STATE
TownLift

Utah Skiing wins Denver Invitational

Keystone, Colo. — The University of Utah Ski Team clinched the Denver Invitational on Monday afternoon, courtesy of a men’s slalom victory by Wilhelm Normannseth and three top-ten finishes in […]
DENVER, CO

