William Woods' French wins fourth AMC weekly honor

Last Saturday evening Misses Maggie and Lizzie Maloney gave a valentine party at their home, to their friends, which was very much enjoyed by all present. The party was given in honor of Miss Lizzie, it being her birthday and it was a surprise to her as she had been absent from home, teaching, and knew nothing of it until she came home that evening. The guests enjoyed themselves with games, music and social conversation until 10:30. When they were invited out to partake of a bountiful supply of dainty refreshments of which they fared sumptuously. Next came the presentation of valentines to the guests. They represented every kind imaginable, from the comic to the exquisite. At a late hour the guests bid their kind host adieu. Hoping Misses Maggie and Lizzie may treat them to other such entertainments in the future.

