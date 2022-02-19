RAW: NC: PUBLIC MEMORIAL FOR FMR MISS USA, CHESLIE KRYST

A Congressional candidate in Oklahoma has issued a grovelling apology after she allegedly unleashed a profanity-laced tirade on a group of adolescent girls at a Valentine’s Day slumber party.Abby Broyles, a 32-year-old Democrat who worked as an Oklahoma City journalist and attorney before launching her congressional bid, landed in hot water after multiple parents complained about her behaviour at the party, which was being held by her friend from law school’s daughter and friends. Ms Broyles initially denied the parents’ allegations before saying she is “deeply sorry” that a combination of wine and a sleeping pill had caused her...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO