RAW: NC: PUBLIC MEMORIAL FOR FMR MISS USA, CHESLIE KRYST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Loved ones gathered to celebrate the life of former Miss USA and University of South Carolina star athlete Cheslie Kryst at Elevation Church in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday night. Kryst died by suicide on January 30. Her death shocked many and brought the issue of...
BELTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — High Point High School is mourning the loss of one of their teachers Thursday. Social Studies Teacher Cheryl Mitchell was working late Wednesday night in the school preparing for the week ahead, her principal says. It's an example of the kind of teacher she was.
4-year-old Brentanny Nicole Hughes was one of four siblings. She had a twin brother, Brent Hughes, and sister and brother, 11-year-old Sarena Glenn and Brandon Floyd. The children lived on Winter Park Drive with their mother, Robby Ann Floyd, and stepfather, Jason Allen "Shane" Floyd, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Jason was Brandon's father.
For many the thought of relying on someone else to help with our day-to-day needs doesn't factor into everyday life. But there are some who have absolutely no choice but to pay for a home health aide. And when that help doesn't come patients are left stranded.
A North Carolina man who loved his wife “with every fiber of his being” spent some of his final moments holding her hand. Thomas Fortenberry and his longtime partner, Diane, were in side-by-side hospital beds before they both died of COVID-19 on the same day in January, according to their obituaries and a Raleigh-area health care provider.
Cheslie Kryst, the former Miss USA and North Carolina lawyer, was remembered Friday (Feb. 18) at a memorial in Charlotte, N.C., where her mother shared positive and encouraging words about her late daughter. Kryst, 30, died by suicide on January 30 at her New York City apartment. According to the...
A Congressional candidate in Oklahoma has issued a grovelling apology after she allegedly unleashed a profanity-laced tirade on a group of adolescent girls at a Valentine’s Day slumber party.Abby Broyles, a 32-year-old Democrat who worked as an Oklahoma City journalist and attorney before launching her congressional bid, landed in hot water after multiple parents complained about her behaviour at the party, which was being held by her friend from law school’s daughter and friends. Ms Broyles initially denied the parents’ allegations before saying she is “deeply sorry” that a combination of wine and a sleeping pill had caused her...
In the wake of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst's death by suicide, members of the beauty pageant community are trying to shine a spotlight on mental health and re-examine the industry's effect on contestants. NBC News' Morgan Radford reports.Feb. 11, 2022.
Shakespeare’s works are famous for portraying cross-dressing, particularly for the purpose of dealing dastardly and playing tricks on people. However, his fictions are nothing compared to the realities during slavery in America, where several enslaved people completed incredible escapes by disguising themselves as white. The most famous perhaps is...
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Historians Just Ranked All U.S. Presidents (#1 Is Unexpected) The Worst Way to Withdraw From Retirement Accounts. SmartAsset. Ringing in the Ears? Do This Immediately (Watch) Here Are the Top 5 Mattresses...
Former Miss USA, TV personality, and civil lawyer Cheslie Kryst recently died by suicide in New York City. Suicide rates among Black people are on the rise. Suicide prevention and awareness alongside access to healthcare within marginalized communities are integral to lowering suicide rates. The recent media coverage of former...
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper(Governor Roy Cooper/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Welcome to the weekend, readers! It is Friday, Feb. 18, and the warm, 63-degree temperatures currently visiting the cloudy Queen City will slowly sink to an overnight low of 33 before a sunnySaturday and Sunday. The six-day weather forecast below has more.
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - "So, I'm going to push on your abdomen some," said Pottstown Doctor Haleh Van Vliet to 56-year-old Alex, who is homeless. "Does that hurt?" she asked him. He's being treated inside a Pottstown church rectory by Van Vliet, who is part of the Tower Health Street Medicine team at the Pottstown hospital.
The judge in Julie Valadez’s custody case found her disruptive, questioned her credibility and put out a warrant for her arrest. A rare appellate victory is now giving her case a fresh look, but Valadez still is fighting for her four children.
Comments / 0