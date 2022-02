In one game the William Woods softball team didn’t put enough runs on the board. In the other it couldn’t put any runs on the board. The Owls dropped a doubleheader Saturday to Texas A&M University-San Antonio, ending their trip to Texas with four losses, as they lost 10-7 and then 6-0. William Woods hit five doubles in Game 1 before being limited to five hits in Game 2.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO