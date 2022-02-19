Big-time Tennessee LB ‘really excited’ to visit Clemson again

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a big-time linebacker prospect from the Volunteer State that is firmly on Clemson’s recruiting radar.

Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) 2024 linebacker Edwin Spillman reached out to his area recruiter for the Tigers, Lemanski Hall, back in early January. Spillman gave Hall a call, and the two were able to have a conversation over the phone.

“We talked about recruiting, talked about my football season and also he told me what him and his staff members at Clemson see in me,” Spillman said to TCI last month. “We also talked about finding a time to go to Clemson soon. And coach also told me to just keep working hard and keep getting better on the field and also off the field!”

TCI recently checked back in with Spillman (6-2, 220) – a sophomore with double-digit Power Five offers already – who said Hall is working to get him back on campus for another visit.

“He’s been talking to some of my coaches about when to get me back over to Clemson,” Spillman said.

Spillman and his family are in the process of figuring out when the right time is for them to return to Tiger Town, but he said he plans to visit Clemson again “soon.”

Spillman had a great experience at Clemson last June while participating in four sessions of the Dabo Swinney Camp across two full days. He’s looking forward to getting back on campus and meeting the new-look coaching staff.

“I am really excited to visit the whole program again, and meet with the new defensive coordinator, and talk to the coaches!” Spillman said. “And it’ll just be exciting to be up there again, it was really fun last summer when I went.”

While at Clemson, Spillman was impressed by Swinney’s faith-centered program and the number of former Tiger players on his staff.

“What stood out to me last summer, was just how Christian-based the school was and also how most of the Clemson coaches played at Clemson!”

So far, Spillman has only visited a couple of schools since the college football season ended – Arizona and Arizona State, both of which offered him.

Michigan gave Spillman his most recent offer earlier this week, joining Arizona, Arizona State, Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, NC State, Boston College, Indiana, Cincinnati and Eastern Kentucky on his impressive early offer list.

An offer from Clemson, should he score one in the future, would be big for him and figure to have a significant impact on his recruitment.

“It would mean a lot because I have worked really hard to get noticed by colleges these past couple of years,” he said. “Last summer when I camped at Clemson, I camped there two full days. I did four total sessions, and it was just a great experience getting to do all that and I really enjoyed it! I have always liked Clemson, I really enjoy who and what they are about and I also love the Christian aspect about them!”

