MORRIS: Rejoice in the beauty of God's world

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. How do we know that God loves us? Here’s how I know: When I was ten years old, my father died unexpectedly following what should have been routine surgery. Our family was in shock, and with five children dependent on him, I remember feeling great fear mixed with grief at this great loss. At his funeral, I was trying so hard to “be a good girl”. But inside, my anguished mind kept asking “WHY, WHY?” At that moment a great calm came over me, and a voice echoed in my head saying You do not need to know why. Only know that I love you and will be with you always. A soft spot opened in the top of my head, and a great warmth poured in, like golden light, filling me, bringing the deepest peace I ever felt. I knew, even in my child’s limited ability, that this was God’s love for me. It has never left me, even in the sorrows still to come, and I still rely on God’s love in all I do.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO