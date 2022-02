Click here to read the full article. Fin Gómez, White House producer for CBS News, has been named political director, starting this week. Gómez will oversee daily network political coverage and report to Mary Hager, who was recently named executive editor for politics for the network, adding to her role as executive producer of Face the Nation. Caitlin Conant previously served as political director, but departed the network last year. As White House producer, Gómez has covered four presidential campaigns and three administrations. That role includes travel on presidential trips, as well as the coordination of breaking news. Gómez joined CBS News in 2018,...

