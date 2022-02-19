4A STATE: Bishop Kelly, Middleton to decide consolation title
The Bishop Kelly girls basketball team bounced back Friday and avoided elimination at the State 4A tournament at Mountain View High School.
The Knights (19-7) opened a 32-18 lead in the first half.
Carolina Knothe led Bishop Kelly with 11 points and six rebounds.
Bishop Kelly will meet rival Middleton (19-7) today to decide the consolation championship.
Middleton stayed alive by topping Sandpoint 50-45. No other details were available.
Skyline pulled off an upset, knocking off previously undefeated and top-seeded Blackfoot (25-1) 50-48 in a semifinal. Skyline (15-13) will meet Burley (20-7) to decide the state title.
Burley topped Preston 49-36 in the other semifinal.
