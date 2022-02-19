Championship Matchups Determined At MSHSAA Wrestling Championships

Convergence - “Planets are spinning in space, may as well enjoy the race. Isn’t it a lovely ride?” - James Taylor. Sports atoms are moving and colliding throughout the universe, connecting our past to the present and into the future. Milford wrestling coach Don Parsley was presented with a tribute by Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer for achieving 300 wins as head coach of the Bucs. That presentation was later followed by a moment of silence in tribute to the late Milford coach Roy Rigby, who won a state title for Milford 41 years ago in 1981. And Caesar Rodney coach Dan Rigby, the nephew of Roy, led Caesar Rodney to the 2022 Henlopen Conference team title without an individual champion. The Riders are the only team in Delaware to qualify all 14 wrestlers for the state tournament. Wrestling is the quintessential “bust a move'' sport. The key is to keep moving, take your shots, play good defense and remember to shake hands.

