Grand Haven's Harrison Sorrelle reacts after converting a layup plus the foul in the fourth quarter of Friday night's victory over East Kentwood. Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler

KENTWOOD – A year ago, Grand Haven basketball was on cloud nine – riding an emphatic second victory over arguably their biggest rival in Rockford.

They were brought back to reality abruptly, losing their next two games; however, a lot can transpire in a year.