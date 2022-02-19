ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

City picks firm to guide branding effort

By PAT KIMBROUGH ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT — High Point plans to hire an outside consultant to help the city develop a new brand to market itself to businesses, residents and visitors.

The City Council last week approved a staff recommendation to select Civic Brand of Richardson, Texas, to lead a marketing and rebranding project with a base fee of $105,000 and a travel budget not to exceed $40,000.

“I think what we undertake here will be a generational change to our marketing and how we position High Point in the future,” Councilman Michael Holmes said.

He led a marketing and branding task force that included representatives from outside agencies like the High Point Market Authority, Forward High Point and Visit High Point, as well as the city, which has its own Communications and Public Engagement arm.

This allowed the task force to coordinate with other marketing campaigns already going on in the city.

The group developed the goals for the project and agreed on whom to hire, Holmes said.

“Most of our major stakeholders in terms of our city’s brand are on the task force. So they were involved in the selection of Civic Brands,” Holmes said. “Civic Brands, their stock-in-trade is branding municipalities. That’s all they do. Their experience in branding municipalities is what stood out.”

The project stems from one of the strategic goals for the city that the council established in February 2020 to engage a wider audience of residents.

The consultant will work with a steering committee of eight to 12 residents and city staff to develop the new brand, which is estimated to take one year.

pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

GCS drops mask mandate, athlete testing

GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Education rescinded its COVID-19 mask mandate policy effective immediately during a specially called remote meeting Monday night. During a meeting that took less than 10 minutes, the board also dropped a requirement for unvaccinated students to get regular COVID-19 testing in...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Volvo Group to expand in High Point

HIGH POINT — One of High Point’s largest employers on Monday announced a $41 million expansion in the city. Volvo Group North America will construct a 62,000-square-foot addition to its U.S. Uptime Center at 8003 Piedmont Triad Parkway that will house the global headquarters for Volvo Financial Services.
HIGH POINT, NC
