City picks firm to guide branding effort

HIGH POINT — High Point plans to hire an outside consultant to help the city develop a new brand to market itself to businesses, residents and visitors.

The City Council last week approved a staff recommendation to select Civic Brand of Richardson, Texas, to lead a marketing and rebranding project with a base fee of $105,000 and a travel budget not to exceed $40,000.

“I think what we undertake here will be a generational change to our marketing and how we position High Point in the future,” Councilman Michael Holmes said.

He led a marketing and branding task force that included representatives from outside agencies like the High Point Market Authority, Forward High Point and Visit High Point, as well as the city, which has its own Communications and Public Engagement arm.

This allowed the task force to coordinate with other marketing campaigns already going on in the city.

The group developed the goals for the project and agreed on whom to hire, Holmes said.

“Most of our major stakeholders in terms of our city’s brand are on the task force. So they were involved in the selection of Civic Brands,” Holmes said. “Civic Brands, their stock-in-trade is branding municipalities. That’s all they do. Their experience in branding municipalities is what stood out.”

The project stems from one of the strategic goals for the city that the council established in February 2020 to engage a wider audience of residents.

The consultant will work with a steering committee of eight to 12 residents and city staff to develop the new brand, which is estimated to take one year.

pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531