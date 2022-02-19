ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia’s AG withdraws state from legal effort to have Equal Rights Amendment recognized

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia’s new Republican attorney general on Friday withdrew his state from a legal effort to have the Equal Rights Amendment recognized as the 28th Amendment to the Constitution. The move by Attorney General Jason Miyares marks a significant shift in the commonwealth’s stance and is a setback to...

