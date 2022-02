Presidents Day 2022, also known as Washington’s Birthday, is Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. It’s a day dedicated to celebrating all U.S. presidents, past and present. The holiday was originally established in 1885 to celebrate President George Washington’s birthday after his death. The day became known as Presidents Day when it became part of the 1971 Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which was an attempt to create more three-day weekends for federal employees.

