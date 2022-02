HOUSTON - McNeese softball closed out play in the Houston Classic Saturday afternoon, dropping a 5-3 decision to Texas State followed by an 11-0 loss to No. 1-ranked Oklahoma. “If we are a team that is going to play at the end of the year, these are the teams we need to play,” said head coach James Landreneau earlier in the week. “We need to get our players mentally ready to execute and play clean softball. You can’t have an inning where you take a break, you can’t have an at bat where you give up a pitch, you have to capitalize on every opportunity.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO