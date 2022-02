Kaillie Humphries earns her first Olympic medal for Team USA and fourth Olympic medal overall, after clinching the gold in women's monobob during the 2022 Winter Games. The 35-year-old Canada native has competed in the bobsled since 2002 after a couple of crashes turned her away from a career in skiing. Humphries competed for Canada at first and won her first two gold medals for her home country in Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO