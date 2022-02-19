ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Mills Godwin survives taut tilt with Hermitage 59-57

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Mills Godwin passed in a 59-57 victory at Hermitage’s expense in Virginia boys basketball action on February 18.

The first quarter gave Mills Godwin an 18-11 lead over Hermitage.

The Herm Panthers fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Eagles would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

