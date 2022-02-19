Mills Godwin survives taut tilt with Hermitage 59-57

Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Mills Godwin passed in a 59-57 victory at Hermitage’s expense in Virginia boys basketball action on February 18.

The first quarter gave Mills Godwin an 18-11 lead over Hermitage.

The Herm Panthers fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Eagles would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

