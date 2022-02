BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team returns to Reed Arena on Sunday to host Alabama on Senior Night at 5 p.m. The Maroon & White will honor Kayla Wells, Destiny Pitts and Qadashah Hoppie in a pregame ceremony to honor their accomplishments as Aggies. Wells is the program’s all-time leader in games played (149) and 3-point field goal percentage (39.4%). She is also fifth in the A&M record book in scoring (1,723). Pitts was the 2021 Southeastern Conference Sixth Woman of the Year on the Aggies’ 2021 SEC Championship team. Pitts has scored over 1,600 points and nailed 313 triples throughout her career. Hoppie has started every game in SEC play for A&M in her one year in Aggieland. She completes a trio that is one of only four programs in the country to have three players on the same roster with 1,500+ points in their careers.

