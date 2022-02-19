In daylight saving debate, some rely on longer days

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A change in daylight hours in Colorado could impact more than just your watches and clocks.

Some businesses, especially those that rely on tourism or visitors to mountain communities, call any change devastating to their bottom line.

Anders Ruikka is the owner of Lariat Lodge Brewing Company. When the sun is out, he said, it’s good for business.

“It’s devastating for us, because when the sun goes down, the business ends,” Ruikka said.

Empty glasses and tabletops full of plates are a good sight for Ruikka, and it usually happens when the sun is out.

“We lose money in the wintertime, and during the summer we make up for that,” Ruikka said.

That has been his business model since 2015, when he opened his doors at Lariat Lodge. Talk of eliminating daylight saving time in Colorado had Ruikka crunching his numbers.

“Eight months times seven days a week, plus an hour a day — it’s a lot of money,” Ruikka said.

If daylight saving saw its final stroke of the clock in Colorado, it would mean money lost with one less hour of daylight in the summer.

“We probably have 65 employees now and we’ll probably have 120 during the summer,” Ruikka said.

Time could be cut short for a number of his employees if losing daylight affects his business.

“We will probably look at maybe 10, 20% that will be unemployed,” Ruikka said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.