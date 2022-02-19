ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Many rail lines still closed as Storm Eunice disruption continues

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VcVmN_0eJAFSdN00

Travel disruption caused by Storm Eunice will continue into Saturday as the clean-up begins from the deadly storm.

Many train services will remain unopened on Saturday morning and “do not travel” notices have been reissued for a number of services, according to National Rail Enquiries.

A do not travel notice was reissued for the Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern networks for Saturday morning where some routes are expected not to reopen until the afternoon.

South Western Railway expects significant disruption across their network in the morning, while Great Western Railway and Greater Anglia services are suspended until approximately 10am.

Passengers are still being asked to avoid travelling where possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44cl5z_0eJAFSdN00
Motorists drive through sleet and snow along the M8 near Bathgate in West Lothian (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The storm earlier caused travel chaos, with hundreds of rail lines blocked and road bridges closed.

Do not travel alerts were issued across railways in England and Wales on Friday, as seven operators suspended all services, with footage showing a building roof being blown on to tracks.

The train operators which stopped running all services on Friday afternoon were: c2c, Chiltern Railways, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, South Western Railway, Southeastern and Transport for Wales.

As of early Saturday morning the National Rail website still listed no services for: Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, Grand Central, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Heathrow Express, South Western Railway, Stansted Express and Transport for Wales.

More than 430 flights due to take off or land at UK airports were also cancelled on Friday.

Both the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and the M48 Severn Bridge, which link England and Wales across the River Severn, were closed due to high winds.

It is believed to be the first time both crossings have been closed simultaneously.

Earlier, Network Rail closed all routes in Kent while every line in south-east London was blocked by trees.

Preston train station also closed to passengers, with rail engineers inspecting sections of metal roof panelling that came off due to the winds.

The Port of Dover announced it was closed “in the interests of customer and staff safety”, meaning no ferries could operate between Dover and Calais.

Several sailings across the Irish Sea were also cancelled.

Traffic Wales, the Welsh Government’s traffic information service for motorways and trunk roads, warned that “many HGVs are ignoring the safety advice on Britannia Bridge”.

The bridge, which connects the island of Anglesey with mainland Wales, is closed to all traffic except cars and car-derived vans.

There were one-hour delays on the M25 due to the closure of the Queen Elizabeth II bridge, which is part of the Dartford Crossing.

The RAC said the number of call-outs to broken-down vehicles was lower than normal, indicating that many people were “taking the weather warnings seriously and not setting out”.

It added: “The fact many roads are so clear is a sign that today is not a safe day to be driving.”

Transport for London urged people to avoid non-essential journeys in the capital.

As of Friday afternoon there were severe delays on to the tube’s District Line, Jubilee Line and Piccadilly line, while TfL Rail was suspended.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

UK hit with power cuts and travel disruption ahead of incoming Storm Eunice

The UK faced strong winds and heavy rain on Wednesday evening, causing power cuts and travel disruption with Storm Eunice set to move in. The Met Office had issued an amber warning for strong winds covering central Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England above Hull over the evening, with yellow wind warnings in place as far south as Birmingham.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railway Lines#Ferries#England And Wales#Tube Lines#National Rail Enquiries#Southern#Great Northern#Great Western Railway#Chiltern Railways#Heathrow Express
Shropshire Star

People urged not to travel by train as Storm Eunice disruption ‘inevitable’

Network Rail has urged people to re-plan their journey for a different day, and all services in Wales will be suspended. Train travellers have been urged to rethink their journeys for Friday as stormy conditions threaten disruption on the railways, with all services cancelled across Wales. Strong winds from Storm...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

'Lots of people will avoid flying from now on': Terrified TUI passengers 'screamed and prayed' when pilot had to abort landing at Manchester Airport TWICE during Storm Eunice

Terrified children asked their parents if 'they were going to die' and adults 'vomited in the aisles' following extreme turbulence on a TUI flight that was forced to abort a landing at Manchester Airport during Storm Eunice. The flight from Morocco was due to arrive at Manchester Airport just before...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Storm Eunice: East Midlands warned to expect disruption

Weather experts have warned of "significant" high winds from Storm Eunice - set to hit the East Midlands on Friday. The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning between 03:00 and 21:00 GMT. BBC weather presenter Sara Blizzard said Eunice was classed as one of the UK's worst storms...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Storm Eunice: Record wind gust amid disruption

Millions of people have been told to stay at home as Storm Eunice brings disruption and record gusts to the UK. High winds have led to power cuts, flights cancellations, hundreds of schools closures, and blanket travel warnings across the country. One person has been killed in Ireland and at...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
BBC

Weather warning ends after Storm Eunice disruption

A yellow weather warning for ice across Northern Ireland in the aftermath of Storm Eunice has ended. The Met Office warned of wintry showers and icy patches on untreated surfaces on Saturday. There were a number of crashes on the Glenshane Road in County Londonderry after heavy snowfall on Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Storm Dudley: Trees down and rail disruption in the East of England

High winds from Storm Dudley have led to travel disruption and fallen trees across the East of England. Train services are disrupted in parts of Buckinghamshire after a freight train hit a fallen tree at Beaconsfield. There was damage to overhead cables in Luton and St Albans on Wednesday night,...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Rail services return to normal after days of storm disruption

Most train services returned to normal on Tuesday following several days of major disruption caused by severe weather. Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin wreaked havoc across Britain as lines were blocked due to flooding and fallen trees. The majority of operators were able to resume regular services on Tuesday, although...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

Death and disruption as Storm Eunice hits mainland Europe

Storm Eunice has claimed the lives of at least five people on mainland Europe, after it whipped through the UK and Ireland on Friday, bringing chaos to millions. From England, the record-breaking gales have begun moving across the continent, hitting Belgium, the Netherlands and parts of northern France, and are expected to reach Denmark and Germany on Friday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Dear Fiona: I’m not sure I can be a step-mum

“I am going out with a man who has two children from a previous marriage. Because of his ex-wife’s problems, he has custody of the children, and so I’ve seen them quite a lot from early on in our relationship. We get on really well together, and I know (and understand) how important that is to my boyfriend. I’ve never had children of my own, so it’s novel for me and it’s been fun getting to know them.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BBC

Storm Eunice: Rail passengers told not to travel

Rail passengers have been advised to change their travel plans for Friday as Storm Eunice hits the East Midlands. East Midlands Railway warned there could be "significant disruption" to services due to the risk of strong winds and flying debris. The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Pride of Britain awards creator leapt to death on day of intended hospital stay

The founder of the Pride of Britain Awards leapt to his death while severely depressed, just as he was due to check in to a mental health hospital, an inquest has heard. Adrian Willis, better known by his middle name Peter during his time as a Fleet Street newspaper editor, was waiting outside his home in north London for a taxi to take him to hospital on June 25 2021 when he bolted back inside and threw himself from an upstairs window.
U.K.
newschain

UN alarmed at reports of migrants being forced back at Greek borders

The UN refugee agency has voiced alarm at increasing reports of “horrific incidents” where asylum-seekers and migrants trying to slip into Greece and other European countries are allegedly being forced back. Athens denied the claims, and said the UNHCR appeared to have fallen for propaganda from neighbouring Turkey,...
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Covid-hit Queen cancels planned virtual engagements

The Queen has cancelled her planned virtual engagements after continuing to suffer from mild cold-like symptoms due to Covid, Buckingham Palace has announced. The monarch, 95, tested positive for the virus on Sunday, and had virtual audiences planned for Tuesday. The Palace said she would still continue with light duties,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine

A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to be imminent, if not already under way, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. A vaguely worded decree signed by Mr Putin did not say if troops were on the move, and it cast the order...
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
119K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy