Oregon's loss at Arizona still helps Oregon's NCAA Tournament chances. The Oregon Ducks lost by three at Arizona on Saturday night and normally you'd think a loss would hurt a team's NCAA Tournament chances. For Oregon, the NET ranking actually went up for the Ducks because the NET factors in other results around the country, strength of schedule, margin of victory, and other areas from the game. The way Oregon played, the Ducks saw their ranking take a solid jump up. Oregon went from No. 72 in the NET to No. 63. This is good news for the Ducks. They still face a situation where they will likely need to win out and even win a game in Las Vegas next month, but the task isn't as hard as maybe expected.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO