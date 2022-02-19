HSSX: De Pere claims share of FRCC; FVA highlights

(WFRV) – After a dramatic win Tuesday night, the De Pere Redbirds needed no such dramatics Friday against Green Bay Southwest.

The FRCC leaders cruised to an 84-55 win, capturing at least a share of the conference crown and moving a step closer to the outright title with Ashwaubenon’s home loss to Sheboygan North.

In the FVA, Kimberly continued its surge toward the postseason, riding a big second half to an 84-56 win over Appleton North.

In a battle between the third and fourth place teams in the FVA, Appleton East rallied after halftime to knock off Oshkosh North, 79-73.

Boys hockey regional finals wrapped up with a seeding upset in the Bay Area, with No. 5 Fond du Lac taking out No. 4 Bay Port 3-2 at the Cornerstone Ice Center. The Cardinals will take on top-seeded Notre Dame Tuesday.

