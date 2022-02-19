ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Harrisburg and Huron fall

By Zach Borg
dakotanewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was a...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What is the Nord Stream 2 pipeline?

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has suspended the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline after Russia recognized separatist-held regions in eastern Ukraine, with the West fearing a full-scale invasion is next. The undersea pipeline directly links Russian gas to Europe via Germany...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Huron, SD
Sports
City
Huron, SD
Harrisburg, SD
Basketball
City
Harrisburg, SD
Rapid City, SD
Basketball
Rapid City, SD
Sports
Harrisburg, SD
Sports
Huron, SD
Basketball
The Hill

Queen Elizabeth II cancels virtual appointments after positive COVID-19 test

Officials close to Queen Elizabeth II announced on Tuesday that she had canceled her virtual appointments for the day as she deals with "mild" COVID-19 symptoms. "As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," Buckingham Palace said, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Trump-linked SPAC's shares surge as Truth Social app tops Apple downloads

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O), the blank-check company behind former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, rose about 14% on Tuesday as the app topped downloads on Apple's App Store after its launch late on Sunday. Truth Social was downloaded...
POTUS
Reuters

Putin orders troops to Ukraine after recognizing breakaway regions

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harrisburg Rapid City#Spearfish Huron
CBS News

Michigan coach Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season after hitting Wisconsin assistant, sparking brawl

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for five games, which accounts for the remainder of the regular season, for his role in Sunday's brawl at the conclusion of the team's loss to Wisconsin, the Big Ten announced Monday. Howard struck a Wisconsin assistant coach during the postgame handshakes, sparking a short brawl between the two teams.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy