I've Been Eyeing These 33 Nordstrom Items For Months and They're Finally on Sale

Growing up, my mom was a master at sale shopping. I still remember when she'd take me and my brothers to the mall and sort through the clearance racks like it was her job. She never bought something just because it was on sale—but she always found the best pieces hiding amidst the madness. It's such a thrill to find a sweet deal, and I like to consider myself a pro at sale shopping. (Thanks, mom!) Most of my favorite pieces in my closet have been bought on discount and luckily for you, I don't like to gate-keep. I was the girl who when complimented on. her outfit would respond quickly and proudly with a "Thanks, I got it on sale for half-off at Nordstrom!"

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO