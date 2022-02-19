Drop (Your Money) Like It's Hot—Your Fave Nordstrom Beauty Buys Are on Sale RN

Nothing gets my heart rate up and adrenaline pumping quite like a good sale. The possibility of scoring a really good piece (or two or three) at a steep discount is what plunges me into a scrolling frenzy, my fingers shuffling at lightning speed across my laptop's trackpad. I shop with much more urgency during a sale since I know that it may be my last chance to snap up an item before it's gone forever, so when I heard that Who What Wear Collection was putting the entire sale section on even further sale for Presidents' Day weekend, you know that I sprinted to see what was up. And I can honestly say I'm pretty impressed. Now through Monday, February 21, take an extra 10% off with the code SPRING10. As a fashion editor, I've gotten to see the incredible quality and fit of most of the below items IRL, so I mean it when I say that their steep discounts are kind of crazy. Keep scrolling to shop my favorites from the epic sale.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO