Peshtigo, WI

HSSX: FVL captures NEC crown; Roncalli, Peshtigo earn share

By Matt Reynoldson
 3 days ago

(WFRV) – On a night with plenty of conference titles up for grabs around Northeast Wisconsin, a few league champions were crowned and plenty of other conferences became even more murky at the top.

Xceptional Athlete: Kimberly’s Jackson Paveletzke

Fox Valley Lutheran, after claiming a share of the North Eastern Conference title Tuesday, captured the conference crown outright with a 77-61 win over Marinette.

It’s the Foxes’ first league title since 2005.

FVL needed a win to clinch outright after Freedom’s victory over Denmark.

In the Eastern Wisconsin Conference, Roncalli exacted revenge on Brillion to pull into first place in the standings. With one game remaining, the Jets have already clinched a share of the league title, and can win it outright with a victory next week.

The Packerland Conference Standings got a little clearer with Peshtigo defeating Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 61-50, pulling the Bulldogs a half game ahead of Kewaunee and Southern Door for first place in the conference.

St. Mary Catholic knocked off Reedsville at home to prevent the Panthers from clinching a conference title in the Big East. The Panthers remain in first place.

Click the video for highlights.

