Former 168-pound titlist George Groves has seen far better versions of Chris Eubank Jr. than the one that recently showed up in the ring against Liam Williams. Eubank scored four knockdowns en route to winning a fairly comfortable 12-round unanimous decision over Williams in their middleweight bout at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. To Groves, however, there were several rounds where Eubank (32-2, 23 KOs) was clearly getting outworked by Williams (23-4-1, 18 KOs).

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO