Member Info for SHAREINTHIS

Economy

 3 days ago

www.lse.co.uk

komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: ‘Crypto spiralling’ amid Russia and Ukraine tensions

Geopolitical tensions appear to have killed off a strong bitcoin recovery, which saw gains of more than $10,000 for the cryptocurrency in the first half of February.The price of BTC fell below $37,000 on Tuesday, marking a 15 per cent drop over the last seven days.The downtrend was mirrored by other leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA), which have all fallen by between 15-20 per cent since mid February.The losses saw the overall crypto market shrink by around $350 million in just over a week, with analysts warning that continued tensions between Ukraine and Russia could see bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies “spiral”. You can follow all the latest bitcoin price news and crypto market developments in our live blog below.We will be posting indepth market analysis from leading figures within the industry, as well as expert price predictions for 2022 and beyond.
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Camping World raises dividend to boost implied yield to nearly 8%

Camping World Holdings Inc. CWH, -1.02% said Tuesday it has raised its quarterly dividend by 25%, to 62.5 cents a share from 50.0 cents. The recreational vehicle retailer's stock was still inactive in the premarket. The new dividend will be payable on March 29 to shareholders of record on March 14. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $32.09, the new annual dividend rate of $2.50 implies a dividend yield of 7.79%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.45%. "While the primary objective is to continue to invest in the growth of our business, our management team remains focused on a healthy return of capital to our shareholders, through strong dividends and our stock repurchase program," said Chief Executive Marcus Lemonis. Camping World's stock has tumbled 27.2% over the past three months, while the S&P 500.
MARKETS
AFP

HSBC announces $1 bn share buyback as annual profits double

HSBC on Tuesday announced bumper 2021 profits and plans to repurchase shares worth up to $1.0 billion as the Asia-focused bank continues its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and major restructuring. In a boon for investors, the bank announced plans for a $1.0 billion share buyback, adding to a $2.0 billion buyback announced last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

Biden Mulls Barring US Banks From Processing Transactions From Russian Banks

The Biden administration is preparing sanctions against Russia that would come with banning U.S. financial institutions from processing transactions from Russia’s biggest banks if Russia invades Ukraine, Reuters reported Monday (Feb. 21). The measures would strike against the Russian economy by removing the “correspondent” banking relationships between the two...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Millionaire businessman, 69, who was ordered to demolish 10,000sq ft sports complex he built in his garden dubbed 'Britain's best man cave' LOSES an appeal over £300,000 tax and VAT bills

A millionaire who built 'Britain's best man cave' has been ordered to demolish the illegal giant leisure complex he built in his garden and faces £300,000 in costs. Graham Wildin, 69, lost an appeal against tax and VAT costs for his 10,000 sq ft pad in Cinderford, Gloucestershire which boasts a bowling alley, cinema, squash courts, private casino and bar.
INCOME TAX
Bisnow

After Another Developer's Surprise Debt Crisis, China May Open Up To More Foreign Investment

With even seemingly healthy Chinese developers announcing surprise credit crises, the country's real estate market seems less stable than ever. Zhenro Properties Group issued an exchange filing on Friday warning that it may not have enough cash to meet its debt payments and asking creditors to waive default claims should the company fail to redeem a $200M perpetual note on March 5, Bloomberg reports. As recently as Jan. 6, Zhenro was boasting of its financial strength after securing a credit line worth $1.44B from the state-owned Bank of China.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Revealed: Royal charity that partnered with Prince Harry's life coaching firm spent 98% of £796,000 cash it raised in one year on paying just TEN staff

A Royal charity that has partnered with Prince Harry's life coaching firm paid its staff 98 per cent of the money it raised in a year, the Daily Mail can reveal. The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) brought in £796,106 from donors but paid out £787,314 in staff costs to its ten employees in the 12 months to March 2021.
CHARITIES
The Independent

Urgent warning for Chrome users ahead of major browser update

Some of the world’s biggest websites could crash due to an upcoming browser update to Chrome, Edge and Firefox, web developers have warned.Billions of web users could be impacted by the update – Chrome, Edge and Firefox have around 4 billion users combined – as the three browsers move to version number ‘100’.It is the first time the browsers have used a three-digit version number, which many leading websites are reportedly unprepared for.Yahoo, HBO Go and T-Mobile are among the sites that may not be able to process Chrome, Edge and Firefox 100, as outdated code means they will only...
TECHNOLOGY
Shropshire Star

Government plans to make some coronavirus laws permanent

The Government’s Living with Covid plan sets out its intention for other legal provisions to remain indefinitely. Remaining restrictions on travel could be reviewed before Easter but some laws introduced during the pandemic will be made permanent, according to the Government’s plan for living with coronavirus. The legal...
U.S. POLITICS

