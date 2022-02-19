ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Lawsuit filed by Jewish leaders against Arizona over use of cyanide in executions

By Shawndrea Thomas
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xHMo_0eJA3V6F00

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Phoenix (JCRC) and others filed a new lawsuit against the Arizona Department of Corrections earlier this week. Jared Keenan with the ACLU says it's over the use of cyanide in executions .

“The last time anyone was executed with the use of cyanide gases was in 1999 in Arizona. Since then, it has not been used,” Keenan said.

Maurice Goldman with the Southern Arizona JCRC says the lawsuit is focused on the specific use of the gas, not the death penalty or the merit of cases.

"It was used by Nazis back in the 1940s against millions of people and was used to exterminate them and is a cruel way to take someone's life,” Goldman said.

Maurice also says it is barbaric and should never be used in modern times. Adding that it is a painful reminder of historic atrocities committed against his people.

“Just the thought of the use of this type of gas conjures up horrible imagery. My grandmother was in Auschwitz where they killed 6-thousand Jews per day using gas chambers and using this cyanide gas to kill them,” Goldman said.

Arizona hasn’t performed an execution since 2014. Meanwhile, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking the Arizona Supreme court to move forward with the execution of two inmates.

"The state has already spent taxpayer money to refurbish the gas chamber leading up to executions,” Keenan said.

“There’s a symbolic gesture somewhere behind this type of action that we need to do better,” Goldman said.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 6

u know who don't you?
2d ago

if you are being executed? You more than likely did something cruel and unusual. The gas being administered to you is more than likely more humane than what you did!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Former TPD chief faces challenges at CBP

Chris Magnus has many challenges to overcome in his new role as commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Among them are agent discontent, allegations of migrant mistreatment, a failure to recruit more women and an asylum system that many view as broken.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Supreme Court#Southern Arizona#Cyanide#Lawsuit#Jewish#Nazis#Jews#Roku#Firetv#Appletv#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy