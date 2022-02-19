ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt girls' basketball stuns top-seeded Greenfield-NW in regional title game

By Dennis Mathes
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
Routt's Jaymee Vollmer celebrates after the Rockets beat top-seeded Greenfield-Northwestern to win the Springfield Lutheran Regional championship Friday night. (Dennis Mathes)

SPRINGFIELD -- Caitlyn Horney scored 16 points, and Addie Dobson and Cameron Hurt added 12 apieces as the Routt girls’ basketball team stunned top-seeded Greenfield-Northwestern 57-34 in the championship game of the Springfield Lutheran Regional Friday night.

Routt trailed 15-11 at the end of the first quarter, and Greenfield-Northwestern was on the verge of pushing the lead to 10 points midway through the second. Coach Val Creviston had a simple message for her team.

“I said, if we want to keep playing, if we don’t want this to be our last game, then we’d better turn it up a little bit,” she said. “We just had to turn it up and do the little things. It’s always the little things that matter. And I think the girls took it to heart, and they did just that.”

Routt wound up outscoring the Tigers 13-8 in the second quarter, finally taking a 24-23 halftime lead on a three-point play by Horney.
The Rockets went on to hold Greenfield-Northwestern to just 11 points in the second half to win going away.

Routt will play Carlyle in the semifinals of the Bunker Hill Sectional on Tuesday. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. Okawville will play Calhoun-Brussels in the second semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. The Warriors beat Carrollton 30-23 to win the Bluffs Regional Friday night.

More later.

Jacksonville, IL
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

