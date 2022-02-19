Crash victim's saga

The world was facing up to a new phase in the Ukraine crisis on Tuesday, with Kyiv bracing for a potential conflict with Russia and the West moving to impose sanctions on Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing their independence...
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has suspended the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline after Russia recognized separatist-held regions in eastern Ukraine, with the West fearing a full-scale invasion is next. The undersea pipeline directly links Russian gas to Europe via Germany...
The U.S. women's national soccer team announced Tuesday that it reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation in a landmark lawsuit over equal pay and equal working conditions. The settlement includes backpay for previous World Cup prize money and commits that men and women players will be...
Brunswick, Georgia — A federal jury in Georgia has begun deliberations in the federal hate crimes trial of three White men who have already been convicted of chasing down and murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man. During Monday's closing arguments, lawyers for the three defendants argued that the...
Officials close to Queen Elizabeth II announced on Tuesday that she had canceled her virtual appointments for the day as she deals with "mild" COVID-19 symptoms. "As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," Buckingham Palace said, according to CNN.
Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O), the blank-check company behind former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, rose about 14% on Tuesday as the app topped downloads on Apple's App Store after its launch late on Sunday. Truth Social was downloaded...
(CNN) — Defense attorneys rested their case Monday in the federal civil rights trial of three former officers involved in George Floyd's death. All three officers have testified about their points of view on May 25, 2020, when Floyd, a Black man, was fatally restrained. Closing arguments in the joint trial are set to begin Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through...
Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for five games, which accounts for the remainder of the regular season, for his role in Sunday's brawl at the conclusion of the team's loss to Wisconsin, the Big Ten announced Monday. Howard struck a Wisconsin assistant coach during the postgame handshakes, sparking a short brawl between the two teams.
Comments / 0