ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo County Parks and Expo Center

kalcounty.com
 3 days ago

Presented by Rerun Records. Thousands of new and used records and CD's from all...

www.kalcounty.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo County, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Reuters

Putin orders troops to Ukraine after recognizing breakaway regions

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through...
POLITICS
CNN

Germany halts certification of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline

London (CNN Business) — Germany has halted certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline following Moscow's actions in eastern Ukraine on Monday. "With regard to the latest developments, we need to reassess the situation also with regard to Nord Stream 2. It sounds very technocratic but it is the necessary administrative step in order to stop certification of the pipeline," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Berlin.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rerun Records
CBS News

Michigan coach Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season after hitting Wisconsin assistant, sparking brawl

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for five games, which accounts for the remainder of the regular season, for his role in Sunday's brawl at the conclusion of the team's loss to Wisconsin, the Big Ten announced Monday. Howard struck a Wisconsin assistant coach during the postgame handshakes, sparking a short brawl between the two teams.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

Colombia becomes latest Latin American nation to partially decriminalize abortion

Colombia's top court on Monday ruled to decriminalize abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, marking what advocates say is a "triumph for human rights." Abortion has been allowed in Colombia since 2006, but only for three circumstances: when it poses a risk to the life or health of the person who is pregnant, there are life-threatening fetal issues, or when the pregnancy is a result of rape, incest, or non-consensual artificial insemination.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy